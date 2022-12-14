Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 831,832 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,741,000 after buying an additional 359,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

