Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 39,064 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

