Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

