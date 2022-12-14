Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

