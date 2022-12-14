Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

