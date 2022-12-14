Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

