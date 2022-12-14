Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 50,065 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

FLO stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

