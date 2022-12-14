Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $122.23 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,231,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,746,038 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

