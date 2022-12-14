Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 155,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,164,000 after buying an additional 794,874 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,918,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,859,000 after buying an additional 375,163 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 309,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

TSM stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $417.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.