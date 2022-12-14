Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

