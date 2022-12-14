Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 812 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.94.

BA stock opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.