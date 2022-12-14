Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

