Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,231,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,746,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $122.23 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.