Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after buying an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $325.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

