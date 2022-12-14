Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 995 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

