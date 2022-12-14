Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

