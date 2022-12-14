The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Progressive were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after buying an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.3 %

PGR stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.