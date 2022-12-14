Wedmont Private Capital Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $307.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $206.90 and a twelve month high of $324.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

