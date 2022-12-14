Wedmont Private Capital Has $545,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

