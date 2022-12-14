Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MSCI were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.40.

Insider Activity

MSCI Trading Up 3.0 %

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $512.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.53. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $623.16. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

