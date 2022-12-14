Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 665,717 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Williams Companies worth $71,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after acquiring an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

