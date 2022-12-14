Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

