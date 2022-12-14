Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $77,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $475.94 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

