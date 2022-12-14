Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of A stock opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

