Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,989,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 252.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of A stock opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

