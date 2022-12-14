Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.