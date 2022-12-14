Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 492,375 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $71,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

