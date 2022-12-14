Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.24% of Choice Hotels International worth $76,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

