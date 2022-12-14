Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 123,897 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $70,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,228. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $371.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.10. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $228.86 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

