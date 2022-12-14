American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

