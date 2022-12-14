Wedmont Private Capital Has $705,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $381,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

