Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 635 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

