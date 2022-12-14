Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

