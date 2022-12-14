Wedmont Private Capital Sells 6,482 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

