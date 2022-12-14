Thomasville National Bank Sells 66 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 133.7% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 80,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 79.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 67.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 99.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

