iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

