Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,141.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 606,702 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 43,792 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,109,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBML opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

