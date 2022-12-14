Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 738,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.