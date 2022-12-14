Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,188,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,006,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $82.32.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.