Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,188,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,006,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.