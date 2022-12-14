455,378 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 455,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,613,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hayward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 71.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 650,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Trading Up 1.5 %

Hayward stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

