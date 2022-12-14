Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

