Fundamentun LLC Acquires 722 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.