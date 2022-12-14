Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

JBT opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $163.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

