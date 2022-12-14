Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barings BDC by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 406,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.