Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3,213.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.