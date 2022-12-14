Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Veritex worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veritex by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,294.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 111,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 103,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 30.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

