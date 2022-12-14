Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 26.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $816,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

