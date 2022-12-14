Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $523,557. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

