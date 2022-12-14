Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 121.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.