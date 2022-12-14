iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,330 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

